A Daredevil #9 Micro-Review – Bearded in Black

TITLE: Daredevil #9

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Manuel Garcia, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Marco Checchetto & Wilson.

RELEASED: March 29, 2023

The “Hobo Daredevil” look, i.e. Matt’s long beard with the costume, is starting to grow on me. I think it’s the incorporation of black into the outfit that somehow makes it work for me.

This issue confused me a bit, mostly because of ties to events in the previous volume of Daredevil. For instance, is Matt’s mind alright? Is he seeing things? Or has he got a ghost problem?

Thing appear to be coming unraveled for Daredevil and the Fist. Even sooner than I imagined, actually. Hopefully they don’t wrap this up too quickly. I’m rather enjoying myself…

