A Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace #1 Micro-Review – “…Disintegrated?”

Comic book reviews in 100 words or less.

TITLE: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba’s Palace #1

AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim

ARTISTS: Alessandro Miracolo, Dee Cunniffe (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Ryan Brown.

RELEASED: March 29, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s always fun to come back to Jabba’s palace. It’s one of those classic Star Wars locations that rarely disappoints. This issue delivers in that respect, with a story about the protocol droid in Jabba’s palace who we see being tortured in Return of the Jedi.

I always get a kick out of how writers are able to mine story ideas from extras in these now 40-year-old movies. Case in point, this robot that was only on screen for a few seconds.

Tremendous cover by Ryan Brown. The best I’ve seen on a Star Wars book recently.



