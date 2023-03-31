A Deadpool #5 Micro-Review – “Sickeningly Sweet”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Deadpool #5
AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong
ARTISTS:  Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 29, 2023

One of the villains in this issue calls the Deadpool/Valentine Vuong romance “sickeningly sweet.” That’s a pretty apt description, in my book.

Case in point, this issue is filled with blood and gore, mostly courtesy of yet another symbiote popping out of our titular hero. But then later in the issue, Valentine calls Wade her boyfriend. Even my cynical self couldn’t help but go, “Aww.”

This is also a particularly quotable issue. Chuckles all around.

