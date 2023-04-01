The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7 Micro-Review – The Sausage Joke

The Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing 6, cover, March 2023, Carmine Di GiandomenicoTITLE: The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #6
AUTHORS: Matthew Rosenberg, Ryan Cady
ARTISTS: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer), Will Robson, Hi-Fi (Colors)
RELEASED: March 7, 2023

There’s a joke between the Joker and a henchman in this issue that’s incredibly stupid, but made me laugh…

Joker: “Don’t you just feel like James Dean up here?”
Henchman: “The sausage guy?”
Joker: “Yes.”

Get it? Jimmy Dean sausages? Hey, it made me laugh.

The main story in this issue is a lot of fun, as we see Joker wreaking havoc on the streets of Los Angeles. Kind of strange that LA doesn’t have any resident superheroes to stop him. Or do they…?

