The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7 Micro-Review – The Sausage Joke

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #6

AUTHORS: Matthew Rosenberg, Ryan Cady

ARTISTS: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer), Will Robson, Hi-Fi (Colors)

RELEASED: March 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a joke between the Joker and a henchman in this issue that’s incredibly stupid, but made me laugh…

Joker: “Don’t you just feel like James Dean up here?”

Henchman: “The sausage guy?”

Joker: “Yes.”

Get it? Jimmy Dean sausages? Hey, it made me laugh.

The main story in this issue is a lot of fun, as we see Joker wreaking havoc on the streets of Los Angeles. Kind of strange that LA doesn’t have any resident superheroes to stop him. Or do they…?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement