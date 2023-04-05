The Flash #796 Micro-Review – A Messy Blur

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Flash 796, cover, April 2023, Taurin ClarkeTITLE: The Flash #796
AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Taurin Clarke.
RELEASED: April 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue went by in a messy blur. This “One-Minute War” story was ambitious, and had a lot going for it, including a promising start. But in the end, for my taste, it had a few too many speedsters and a group of bad guys that ultimately underperformed. So we ended on a whimper.

There are a lot of artists on this issue. Three pencilers, three inkers, three colorists, etc. Too many to mention here. What gives?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.