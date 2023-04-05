The Flash #796 Micro-Review – A Messy Blur

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #796

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: April 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue went by in a messy blur. This “One-Minute War” story was ambitious, and had a lot going for it, including a promising start. But in the end, for my taste, it had a few too many speedsters and a group of bad guys that ultimately underperformed. So we ended on a whimper.

There are a lot of artists on this issue. Three pencilers, three inkers, three colorists, etc. Too many to mention here. What gives?

