The Flash #796 Micro-Review – A Messy Blur

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: The Flash #796
AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Taurin Clarke.
RELEASED: April 4, 2023
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
This issue went by in a messy blur. This “One-Minute War” story was ambitious, and had a lot going for it, including a promising start. But in the end, for my taste, it had a few too many speedsters and a group of bad guys that ultimately underperformed. So we ended on a whimper.
There are a lot of artists on this issue. Three pencilers, three inkers, three colorists, etc. Too many to mention here. What gives?
Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.