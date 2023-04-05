Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6 Micro-Review – Meeting Gotharella

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6

AUTHOR: Marc Silvestri

ARTISTS: Silvestri, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Now that we’ve reached the penultimate issue of The Deadly Duo, I think I can safely say that Marc Silvestri writes a decent Batman. Better than I initially imagined he would, at least. And of course, he looks pretty. That part was never in doubt, really.

Joker refers to the undead woman on the cover as “Gotharella.” Is that a crack about her being from Gotham City, or a crack about her being gothic-looking? Or is it both? Just wondering.

