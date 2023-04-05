A Poison Ivy #11 Micro-Review – Plant-Based Insight

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Poison Ivy #11

AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson

ARTISTS: Marcio Takara, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer). Cover by Jessica Fong.

RELEASED: April 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Not necessarily a stand-out issue, though Takara and Prianto are still turning in stellar work. Wilson also creates something called the “Mycelial Network.” I’m not sure if it makes sense even by the standards of comic book science. But it’s still pretty cool.

Poison Ivy on people on drugs being nicer to each other: “…we’re so bound up in our own nonsense that we need permission to be this nice. And chemicals give us permission.” Who knew a book about a super-powered plant lady could be this insightful?

