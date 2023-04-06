A Star Wars #33 Micro-Review – The Broken Saber

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars #33

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Madibek Musabekov, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Stephen Segovia & Rain Beredo.

RELEASED: April 5, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Luke’s gold lightsaber gets destroyed in this issue…kind of? It’s honestly a little confusing. Hopefully the damn thing is gone. I’ve never liked it.

Something else I don’t like? When Star Wars harps on too much about hope. There’s a big line in this issue about hope, and it’s an eye-roller.

We get more with Lando and Amilyn Holdo in this issue. I won’t lie, now that the initial shock of them hooking up has subsided, Soule is doing a decent job selling us on them being together. Or at least that there’s a quasi-romantic dynamic between the two.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement