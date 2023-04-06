A Batman #134 Micro-Review – A Visit with Mom

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman #134

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Mike Hawthorne, Adriano De Benedetto (Inker), Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer), Miguel Mendonca, Roman Stevens (Colorist). Cover by Jorge Jimenez.

RELEASED: April 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

What’s been pretty consistent about the last several issues of Batman is that the back-ups starring Tim Drake have been outperforming the main story. For whatever reason, seeing what Batman has been doing in this alternate dimension just isn’t as interesting as seeing Robin search for him.

Tim gets to visit with an alt-universe version of his mother in this issue. Creators don’t necessarily touch on Tim’s mother very often. So it feels fresh to see Zdarsky and the team explore this territory.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

