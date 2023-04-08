The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7 Micro-Review – Jarvis Poker, the British Joker

Rob Siebert

The Joker the Man Who Stopped Laughing 7, cover, April 2023, Lee Bermejo variant coverTITLE: The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7
AUTHORS: Matthew Rosenberg, Ryan Cady
ARTISTS: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Romulo Fajardo Jr (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer), Will Robson, Hi-Fi (Colors). Variant cover by Lee Bermejo.
RELEASED: April 4, 2023

I always go with a Lee Bermejo Joker cover if one is available to me. You can see why…

Nice to see Kate Spencer, a.k.a. Manhunter, get the spotlight here. There’s a pretty neat car chase sequence in this issue involving her and Joker. And we haven’t seen the last of her yet.

There’s a character in this issue’s back-up story called “Jarvis Poker, the British Joker.” I was initially under the impression he was just a gag character brought in for a few jokes. But apparently he actually dates back to 2010. Now that’s reaching into the character vault.

