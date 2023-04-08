A Planet of the Apes #1 Micro-Review – Pandemic Parallels

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Planet of the Apes 1, cover, April 2023, Joshua Cassara, Dean WhiteTITLE: Planet of the Apes #1
AUTHOR: David F. Walker
ARTISTS:  Dave Wachter, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Joshua Cassara & Dean White.
RELEASED: April 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

In a world that’s still being effected by COVID-19, it’s so surreal to read a story about a global pandemic, and to see what aspects of that story parallel what happened in the real world.

If you like the Matt Reeves Planet of the Apes movies, then this should be right up your alley. It takes place in that same time frame, and has essentially the same feel and tone.

Also, Dave Wachter drawing Planet of the Apes? Yes please.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

