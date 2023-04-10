The Amazing Spider-Man #23 Micro-Review – A Colossally Stupid Punch

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #23

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 5, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Peter throws a colossally stupid punch at Captain America in this issue. Which, unfortunately, connects and kind of makes Cap look like a jabroni. What’s worse, Peter then proceeds to punk out Cap with his own shield. He’s Captain America, for cryin’ out loud! Did somebody lop off his yam bags?

Stupid punch notwithstanding, this was a decent issue. Definitely a couple steps up from the last two. Here’s hoping ASM can start to build up some momentum again from here on out.

