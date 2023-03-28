A She-Hulk #11 Micro-Review – Clobberin’ Club

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: She-Hulk #11

AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell

ARTISTS: Andres Genolet, Dee Cunniffe (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel.

RELEASED: March 22, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We see in this issue that Jen has helped start a fight club which includes Titania, Luke Cage, and the Thing. The latter hilariously suggests they call it “Clobberin’ Club.” That’s kinda brilliant.

Thankfully, Andres Genolet and Dee Cunniffe are very much suited for this brand of super-powered action. And there’s plenty to go around in this issue.

Apparently She-Hulk #12 will be, cumulatively, the character’s 175th issue. At one point do we call Jen Bartel one of the best She-Hulk cover artists there’s ever been? For me, that time is now.

