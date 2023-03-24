A Superman #2 Micro-Review – Superman vs. Zombies

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***



TITLE: Superman #2

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Jamal Campbell, Ariana Maher (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Tremendous cover. The deep black of Marilyn Moonlight’s outfit is a great contrast to the bright primary colors of Superman’s costume. And his eyes draw focus nicely.

Nice to see the Parasite getting some love in this first story. If you’ve ever wanted to see Superman face a zombie outbreak in Metropolis (And why wouldn’t you?), this issue will interest you.

Most of the extended Superman family now have a jacket/pants aesthetic going with their costumes. This issue made me realize that such a look doesn’t really work for Supergirl. At least as far as I’m concerned.

