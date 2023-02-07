A Poison Ivy #9 Micro-Review – A Visit From Harley

**This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Poison Ivy #9

AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson

ARTISTS: Marcio Takara, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer). Cover by Jessica Fong.

RELEASED: February 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is my least favorite issue of Poison Ivy yet. While it may be blasphemous to some, I simply don’t buy into the idea of Ivy and Harley Quinn as a couple. Oddball best friends? Sure. But a couple? The loves of one another’s lives? No. Just not my flavor of ice cream. And yet, this series leans into it. So I suppose it’s a matter of taking the good with the bad.

I will say that the inherent sensuality in Takara and Prianto’s work here makes all the romance stuff more effective. Theoretically, at least.

