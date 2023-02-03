A Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 Micro-Review – The Spider-Man of Milwaukee?

**This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3

AUTHOR: Cody Ziglar

ARTISTS: Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Dike Ruan & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: February 1, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue goes by pretty fast. But it does give us a backstory for our villain, who we see on the cover. It’s a pretty good one, too. One that, in hindsight, I’m surprised wasn’t thought of sooner.

A thought has stuck with me through these last three issues: Does New York City really need two Spider-Men? Couldn’t Miles have branched out to another city? Like say, Milwaukee? (Which happens to be the closest major city to me.) I mean, Milwaukee could be ripe with supervillains! All dying for a chance to steal that statue of the Fonz…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.