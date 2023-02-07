The Flash #792 Micro-Review – “Oh…Snarglebargle.”

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Flash 792, cover, February 2023, Taurin ClarkeTITLE: The Flash #792
AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams
ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke. 
RELEASED: February 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a point in this issue where Wally says, “Oh…snarglebargle.” Is that a thing the Flash says? If it is, I ain’t mad at it. Just wondering…

Adams seems to be having fun writing Kid Flash and Impulse as a duo that gets into hijinks. Case in point, in this issue they steal a vehicle from the big enemy army. Again, I ain’t mad at it. I just hope he doesn’t overdo it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.