The Invincible Iron Man #1 Micro-Review – A Passing Interest

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Invincible Iron Man #1

AUTHOR: Gerry Duggan

ARTISTS: Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Kael Ngu.

RELEASED: December 14, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue is something of an oddity for me, in that I’m a fan of the handle Gerry Duggan and the artists respectfully have on the Iron Man character and his world. I also like the framing device Duggan is using, i.e. Tony Stark writing his autobiography.

But somehow, the story just didn’t hook me. It didn’t turn me off, and I’ll likely still come back to check out issue #2. But I’m not dying to see what happens next. It’s more like I have a passing interest in seeing what happens next.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.