The Invincible Iron Man #1 Micro-Review – A Passing Interest

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Invincible Iron Man #1
AUTHOR: Gerry Duggan
ARTISTS: Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Kael Ngu.
 RELEASED: December 14, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue is something of an oddity for me, in that I’m a fan of the handle Gerry Duggan and the artists respectfully have on the Iron Man character and his world. I also like the framing device Duggan is using, i.e. Tony Stark writing his autobiography.

But somehow, the story just didn’t hook me. It didn’t turn me off, and I’ll likely still come back to check out issue #2. But I’m not dying to see what happens next. It’s more like I have a passing interest in seeing what happens next.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.