The Invincible Iron Man #2 Micro-Review – A Flat-Out Lie

TITLE: The Invincible Iron Man #2

AUTHOR: Gerry Duggan

ARTISTS: Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Kael Ngu.

RELEASED: January 18, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

That cover is a flat-out lie. A beautifully drawn and colored lie, but a lie nonetheless. Ironheart is in this issue. But she and Tony do not, in fact, go “one-on-one.”

Naturally, the plot thickens in this issue in regard to the plot to kill Tony Stark. I can’t say I was particularly moved one way or the other on this one. Much like issue #1, issue #2 was just sort of…there. I’m waiting for business to pick up.

