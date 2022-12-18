TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #2 Micro-Review – The Art of Exposition

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT The Armageddon Game the Alliance 2, cover, December 2022, Roi Mercado, William SoaresTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #2
AUTHORS: Will Robson, Erik Burnham
ARTISTS: Robson, Roi Mercado, Andrew Dalhouse (Colorist), William Soares (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer), Neil Uyetake (Letterer). Cover by Mercado & Soares.
 RELEASED: December 14, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a lot of expositing going on here. We start off with a monologue from Casey Jones that goes on for three pages. Then the Punk Frogs exposit fairly heavily. Then for our back-up we have a mostly one-sided dialogue between Casey and Karai that goes over her situation.

In terms of Casey, I found myself wishing they’d found another, quicker way to get that information to us. As for the expositing overall, the scope of this Armageddon Game story is just THAT big that we need to constantly be reminded of what’s going on with everybody….

