TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #2 Micro-Review – The Art of Exposition

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #2

AUTHORS: Will Robson, Erik Burnham

ARTISTS: Robson, Roi Mercado, Andrew Dalhouse (Colorist), William Soares (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer), Neil Uyetake (Letterer). Cover by Mercado & Soares.

RELEASED: December 14, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a lot of expositing going on here. We start off with a monologue from Casey Jones that goes on for three pages. Then the Punk Frogs exposit fairly heavily. Then for our back-up we have a mostly one-sided dialogue between Casey and Karai that goes over her situation.

In terms of Casey, I found myself wishing they’d found another, quicker way to get that information to us. As for the expositing overall, the scope of this Armageddon Game story is just THAT big that we need to constantly be reminded of what’s going on with everybody….

