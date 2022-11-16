A Dark Crisis: Young Justice #6 Micro-Review – Overdue Quality

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Dark Crisis: Young Justice #6 (of 6)

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Laura Braga, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer). Cover by Max Dunbar & Guerrero.

RELEASED: November 15, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

For yours truly, this mini has been the best part of the whole Dark Crisis experience. Every character has gotten a chance to to shine and be explored. What’s more, the art by Laura Braga and Luis Guerrero has been richly detailed and a joy to look at. These characters and this team have been long overdue for something of this high a quality.

Impulse has a line in this issue about hoping this isn’t the end of Young Justice. I second that. How about a new series written by Meghan Fitzmartin?

