A Dark Crisis: Young Justice #6 Micro-Review – Overdue Quality

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Dark Crisis Young Justice 6, cover, 2022, Max Dunbar, Luis GuerreroTITLE: Dark Crisis: Young Justice #6 (of 6)
AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin
ARTISTS: Laura Braga, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer). Cover by Max Dunbar & Guerrero.
 RELEASED: November 15, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

For yours truly, this mini has been the best part of the whole Dark Crisis experience. Every character has gotten a chance to to shine and be explored. What’s more, the art by Laura Braga and Luis Guerrero has been richly detailed and a joy to look at. These characters and this team have been long overdue for something of this high a quality.

Impulse has a line in this issue about hoping this isn’t the end of Young Justice. I second that. How about a new series written by Meghan Fitzmartin?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.