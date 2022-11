By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Sometimes it’s all in the lighting, as Joe Hume illustrates with this image of Count Orlock from Nosferatu.

Obviously, we’ve got the hand popping in the foreground. But what really makes the image, at least to me, is how the figure’s face is lit in the background. The effect looks like moonlight seeping in through a window. And yet, it’s still dark enough to give it that spooky vibe.

