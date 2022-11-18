A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #7 Micro-Review – A (Quick) Prison Break!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #7

AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim

ARTISTS: Paul Fry, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: November 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Han Solo & Chewbacca continues to fire on all cylinders, delivering on the kind of rip-roaring adventures one pictures when they think of Han and Chewie’s pre-A New Hope antics. My biggest complaint is that the two-pronged story with Chewie in prison and Han marooned on a strange planet wraps up too quickly for my taste. But I suppose there’s something to be said for not overstaying your welcome.

Guggenheim, Fry, and this crew even manage to sell me on the inclusion of Ponda Baba and Doctor Evazan in the prison stuff. Well done, gentlemen.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.