Epic Covers: Gold (and Green) Goblin #1 by Marco Chechetto

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Norman Osborn may seemingly be turning over a new leaf this week in Gold Goblin #1. But let’s be honest: He’s the Green Goblin. And it’s only a matter of time before his true colors show themselves again. Sad? Yes. True? Also yes.

Marco Checchetto finds himself back in this space as he gives us two variant covers that put the duality of Norman Osborn on display. One features the gold version, the other the green one. The former in the pink glow of sunrise, the latter in the dark of night. And the two figures are posed identically. It’s beautiful work. Dare I say, good as gold.

