A Do A Powerbomb! #5 Micro-Review – “No DQ, Barb Wire, Ladder, Falls Count Anywhere…”

TITLE: Do A Powerbomb! #5 (of 7)

AUTHOR: Daniel Warren Johnson

ARTISTS: Johnson, Mike Spicer (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 12, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Most of this issue consists of a “no disqualification, barb wire, ladder, falls count anywhere deathmatch.” In other words, a giant, bloody, violent fight. And yet the interesting thing? Most of what we see here has actually been done by real wrestlers. I’m not sure what that says about the wrestling industry.

Either way, Do A Powerbomb! remains chock full of fun. Especially for wrestling fans. What’s more, the drama takes an unexpected turn near the end. It’s a shame this story is only seven issues. It feels like it has a lot more juice left in it than that.

