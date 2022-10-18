A Daredevil #4 Micro-Review – A Violent Milestone

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Daredevil #4

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Rafael De Latorre, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Marco Checchetto & Wilson.

RELEASED: October 12, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Word is already out about what happens with Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios in this issue. I won’t spoil it by coming out and outright saying it. But I will say that, while it could have come off really hokey, this milestone manages to feel very true to both characters. They’re in their element. And hey, they even have matching costumes!

Zdarsky has also succeeded in making Matt and Elektra’s taking over of the Hand feel like the start of something big. Despite not being a Daredevil die-hard, this book has my attention…

