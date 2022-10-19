A Dark Crisis: Young Justice #5 Micro-Review – A Little Too Meta

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Dark Crisis: Young Justice #5

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Laura Braga, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Max Dunbar & Guerrero.

RELEASED: October 18, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This one got a little too meta for my taste. Our newly revealed villain, Mickey Mxyzptlk, has a big monologue about Young Justice being a “generation in limbo” that wasn’t “set up for success” by their elders. This story has had a meta layer to it from the get-go. But it lays it on a little too thick here.

Thankfully there’s still a lot of good stuff here, particularly about the Young Justice team being a family. Dark Crisis: Young Justice may still be the best thing to come out of the Dark Crisis event overall.

