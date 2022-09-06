A Poison Ivy #4 Micro-Review – Ivy Goes to Amazon

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: Poison Ivy #4
AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson
ARTISTS: Marcio Takara, Arif Prianto (Colors), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Cover by Jessica Fong.
RELEASED: September 6, 2022
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
That understated sexiness and sensuality is still present in this issue. But at one point, things turn a corner and get monstrous and scary. It was to the point where I wondered if some of Scarecrow’s fear gas had worked its way into the story. That versatility is a credit to the talent of Marcio Takara.
Ivy gets a job at Amazon in this issue. They don’t call it Amazon. But it’s Amazon, right down to the “workers pee in a bottle” references.
