A Poison Ivy #4 Micro-Review – Ivy Goes to Amazon

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Poison Ivy 4, cover, 2022, Jessica FongTITLE: Poison Ivy #4
AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson
ARTISTS: Marcio Takara, Arif Prianto (Colors), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Cover by Jessica Fong.
RELEASED: September 6, 2022

That understated sexiness and sensuality is still present in this issue. But at one point, things turn a corner and get monstrous and scary. It was to the point where I wondered if some of Scarecrow’s fear gas had worked its way into the story. That versatility is a credit to the talent of Marcio Takara.

Ivy gets a job at Amazon in this issue. They don’t call it Amazon. But it’s Amazon, right down to the “workers pee in a bottle” references.

