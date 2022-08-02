A Poison Ivy #3 Micro-Review – Understated Sexiness

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Poison Ivy #3

AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson

ARTIST: Marcio Takara, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer). Cover by Jessica Fong.

RELEASED: August 2, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a great sensual quality to the art in Poison Ivy that’s obviously very appropriate for the character. It’s got a mostly understated sexiness to it. In this case understated is a good thing, considering how far in the other direction some artists can take a character like Ivy.

There’s a page in here where Wilson writes Ivy’s take on hope and faith that I found really interesting and insightful. Interesting topics to touch on, considering this is a story where she’s trying to kill all of humanity…

