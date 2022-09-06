A Sword of Azrael #2 Micro-Review – Azrael vs. Vengeance, Round One

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Sword of Azrael #2 (of 6)

AUTHOR: Dan Watters

ARTISTS: Nikola Cizmesija, Marissa Louise (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Cover by Cizmesija & Romulo Fajardo Jr.

RELEASED: September 6, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The theme in this book of religion and spirituality being used as a tool of manipulation is poignant. I can appreciate a book where a religious hero is willing to acknowledge its uses for more sinister purposes.

Azrael and Vengeance, Bane’s daughter, mix it up in the early part of this issue. The fight is short, but pretty sweet. I’ve got high hopes we’ll see them go at it again in the near future.

