The New Champion of Shazam! #2 Micro-Review – The Audition Process

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The New Champion of Shazam 2, cover, 2022, Evan Doc ShanerTITLE: The New Champion of Shazam! #2 (of 4)
AUTHORS: Josie Campbell
ARTISTS: Evan “Doc” Shaner, Becca Carey (Letterer)
RELEASED: September 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Campbell, Shaner, and Carey are functioning like a well-oiled machine. Two issues in, and I’m officially ready for this to be an ongoing series. Actually, I might have been ready after one issue

That may not be an accident, per se. This story is clearly setting up a new status quo for Mary Marvel and the Shazam supporting cast, and planting seeds for things that may or may not happen in the future. It’s doing a damn good job at auditioning to be an ongoing.

I say, what are we waiting for? Give it the green light!

