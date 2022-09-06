The New Champion of Shazam! #2 Micro-Review – The Audition Process

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The New Champion of Shazam! #2 (of 4)

AUTHORS: Josie Campbell

ARTISTS: Evan “Doc” Shaner, Becca Carey (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Campbell, Shaner, and Carey are functioning like a well-oiled machine. Two issues in, and I’m officially ready for this to be an ongoing series. Actually, I might have been ready after one issue…

That may not be an accident, per se. This story is clearly setting up a new status quo for Mary Marvel and the Shazam supporting cast, and planting seeds for things that may or may not happen in the future. It’s doing a damn good job at auditioning to be an ongoing.

I say, what are we waiting for? Give it the green light!

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.