A Do A Powerbomb! #2 Micro-Review – Feeling It (and Hearing It)

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Do A Powerbomb #2 (of 7)

AUTHOR: Daniel Warren Johnson

ARTISTS: Johnson, Mike Spicer (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)

RELEASE DATE: July 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s fun to read Do A Powerbomb as a wrestling fan, because it’s obvious when reading it that Daniel Warren Johnson is one too. Cast in point, he incorporates actual weapons used in death match wrestling into this issue. Barbed wire, a fork, fluorescent light tubes, etc.

The “choreography” of the wrestling matches is also very well done. There are a couple of panels in this issue where one wrestler hits another with a chop to the chest, and the impact is depicted very well. You can almost feel (and hear) it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.