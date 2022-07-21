The Recliner, the End Table, and the Human Spirit

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

My one-year-old, who is starting to walk, got herself wedged between a recliner and an end table this morning. Naturally she cried, and I had to come pick her up.

So I set her back down, and she proceeds to climb back to where she was and nearly gets wedged in again before I stop her.

That’s kind of a metaphor for the whole human experience, if you think about it. We’re either tenacious enough to keep trying, or thick-headed enough (no offense, kiddo) to get ourselves in the same situations over and over.

Which is it? Depends on your view of the world, I suppose…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.