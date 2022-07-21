Astonishing Art: The Killing Joke by Cole Watkins

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Much can be said, and has been said, about Alan Moore and Brian Bolland’s The Killing Joke. It’s one of the most famous Batman stories ever told, and also one of the most violent and controversial. As an grown adult and a parent, my feelings on it have definitely changed from when I read it for the first time 20 years ago.

Still, we can’t deny just how iconic Bolland’s art is. No shot is more iconic, and more synonymous with The Killing Joke than the cover shot of the Joker and his camera.

Here, we see Cole Watkins recreate that iconic image using four different cinematic versions of the character. It’s especially cool to cycle trough those images using the slideshow effect, as you can see how he kept the placement of the head, hands, and shoulders consistent in all four images. It all adds up to a tremendous tribute to Bolland, The Killing Joke, and the character’s rich history on film.

