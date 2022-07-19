A Dark Crisis: Young Justice #2 Micro-Review – The Benefit of Hindsight

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Dark Crisis: Young Justice #2 (of 6)

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Laura Braga, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer). Cover by Max Dunbar & Guerrero.

RELEASE DATE: July 19, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Dark Crisis: Young Justice is an interesting piece of business. It’s dripping with ’90s nostalgia, and the characters look the way they did in the ’90s. But Conner, Tim, and Bart are somehow all looking at things from their current-day perspectives. They have the benefit of hindsight. They can also wonder if things were better for them in the past…

This miniseries feels like it’s being done with a lot of love and affection for characters that, over the past decade, haven’t always gotten their share of love and affection. It’s a feel-good book in that sense.

