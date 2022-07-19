The Flash #784 Micro-Review – Mad Max Flash?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #784

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Amancay Nahuelpan, Jeromy Cox (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASE DATE: July 19, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In this issue we meet a couple alternate versions of our hero. We’ve got the one I’ll call “Mad Max Flash,” and then another silly Batman/Flash amalgamation (I’m looking at you, Dark Nights: Metal). Neither of them really do much for me.

I’m pretty content staying in the idealized Silver Age world we spent most of the issue in. I dig how everything is stylized to look retro, and the mystery of it all has me intrigued.

This is my first dive into The Flash in awhile, and for the most part I’m really enjoying it.

