A Nightwing #94 Micro-Review – Corruption and Catharsis

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Nightwing 94, cover, 2022, Bruno RedondoTITLE: Nightwing #94
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Geraldo Borges, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Bruno Redondo.
 RELEASE DATE: July 19, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Geraldo Borges tags in for Bruno Redondo on interior pencils and inks here. I’d call the transition pretty smooth, aided by colorist Adriano Lucas.

It feels like Tom Taylor is getting a measure of catharsis in writing Nightwing taking down corrupt cops and public officials. Not that I blame him.

This issue introduces a couple of Metropolis characters into the series. Their inclusion could dial up the intrigue, so I’m curious to see what Taylor does with them moving forward.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.