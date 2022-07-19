A Nightwing #94 Micro-Review – Corruption and Catharsis

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Nightwing #94

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Geraldo Borges, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Bruno Redondo.

RELEASE DATE: July 19, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Geraldo Borges tags in for Bruno Redondo on interior pencils and inks here. I’d call the transition pretty smooth, aided by colorist Adriano Lucas.

It feels like Tom Taylor is getting a measure of catharsis in writing Nightwing taking down corrupt cops and public officials. Not that I blame him.

This issue introduces a couple of Metropolis characters into the series. Their inclusion could dial up the intrigue, so I’m curious to see what Taylor does with them moving forward.

