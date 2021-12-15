A Teen Titans Academy #9 Micro-Review – Life After Death

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teen Titans Academy #9

AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan

ARTISTS: Mike Norton, Hi-Fi (Colors), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Rafa Sandoval & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: December 14, 2021

I tensed up when I saw “The End Begins Here!” I have a fear that they’re going to pull the plug on this series before its time comes…

There’s a mention in this issue of finding Roy Harper’s young daughter Lian, who apparently is missing. Once all this Red X business is sorted out, that might be an interesting plot to explore with the classic Titans.

This issue also has a sentimental reunion between Roy and the man who seemingly killed him in Heroes in Crisis, Wally West. Nice. Anything that defies Heroes in Crisis is good in my book.

