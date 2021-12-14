Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A TMNT #123 Micro-Review – A Leader and a Loner

TMNT 123, cover, 2021, Jodi NishijimaTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #123
AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)
ARTISTS: Jodi Nishijima, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
 RELEASED: December 1, 2021

I like the idea of an underground fight club in Mutant Town. But what I like even more is this issue’s painting of Leo as someone without a social group to belong to. It feels very true to the character. It makes sense that he’d, to an extent, become a loner after Splinter’s death.

Apparently, this is going to be Jodi Nishijima’s last issue for awhile. I’m sad to hear that, as her style really suits the Turtles.

