A TMNT #123 Micro-Review – A Leader and a Loner

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #123

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Jodi Nishijima, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 1, 2021



I like the idea of an underground fight club in Mutant Town. But what I like even more is this issue’s painting of Leo as someone without a social group to belong to. It feels very true to the character. It makes sense that he’d, to an extent, become a loner after Splinter’s death.

Apparently, this is going to be Jodi Nishijima’s last issue for awhile. I’m sad to hear that, as her style really suits the Turtles.

