A Batman ’89 #4 Micro-Review – Ninja Robin

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman ’89 #4

AUTHOR: Sam Hamm

ARTISTS: Joe Quinones, Leonardo Ito (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 7, 2021



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m not a fan of this look for Robin. Too much green, not enough red, and a little too far in the ninja direction.

Still, Hamm writes some nice chemistry between Bruce Wayne and our Robin, Drake Winston. I can believe they’d be a team.

The violence in this story between the police and Gotham’s African American community feel very current, despite this taking place in…the mid ’90s?

Quinones draws Two-Face with a fedora in this issue. I like that. It gives him an old school gangster feel.

