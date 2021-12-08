Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman ’89 #4 Micro-Review – Ninja Robin

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman 89 4, cover, 2021, Joe QuinonesTITLE: Batman ’89 #4
AUTHOR: Sam Hamm
ARTISTS: Joe Quinones, Leonardo Ito (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
 RELEASED: December 7, 2021

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’m not a fan of this look for Robin. Too much green, not enough red, and a little too far in the ninja direction.

Still, Hamm writes some nice chemistry between Bruce Wayne and our Robin, Drake Winston. I can believe they’d be a team.

The violence in this story between the police and Gotham’s African American community feel very current, despite this taking place in…the mid ’90s?

Quinones draws Two-Face with a fedora in this issue. I like that. It gives him an old school gangster feel.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.