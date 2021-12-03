A Robin 2021 Annual Micro-Review – Robin in Love…or Not?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Robin Annual 2021

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Victor Olazaba (Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Guerrero.

RELEASED: November 30, 2021

A very well written and drawn, but mostly missable annual that dives into the backstory of some of our supporting characters.

See how it says “Robin in love?!” on the cover? I was hoping this issue would dive head-first into that. Has Damian ever had a love interest? I don’t think he has…

Williamson continues to give Connor Hawke more care and page time than he’s had in decades. Apparently his time with the Justice League is once again canon? I dunno. It’s DC. Check back next week and it might be out of continuity again.

