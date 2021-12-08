A Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual Micro-Review – A Silly Game

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Steve Pugh, Clayton Henry, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Steve Buccelato (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by John Timms, Pugh, & Fajardo Jr.

RELEASED: December 7, 2021



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I don’t like when superheroes act chummy with their villains. Case in point, Superman playing a game of chess with Lex Luthor in this issue. Even by superhero standards, it’s silly. Plus, the metaphor is beyond obvious and Tom Taylor is a better writer than that.

On the up side, we get a pretty cool flashback sequence with Superman, Lex, and the Justice League that feels classic and cool. Especially with Romulo Fajardo Jr’s colors. It’s actually reminiscent of an episode of the Justice League cartoon.

