A Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual Micro-Review – A Silly Game

Superman Son of Kal-El Annual 2021, cover, John TimmsTITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Steve Pugh, Clayton Henry, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Steve Buccelato (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by John Timms, Pugh, & Fajardo Jr.
 RELEASED: December 7, 2021

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I don’t like when superheroes act chummy with their villains. Case in point, Superman playing a game of chess with Lex Luthor in this issue. Even by superhero standards, it’s silly. Plus, the metaphor is beyond obvious and Tom Taylor is a better writer than that.

On the up side, we get a pretty cool flashback sequence with Superman, Lex, and the Justice League that feels classic and cool. Especially with Romulo Fajardo Jr’s colors. It’s actually reminiscent of an episode of the Justice League cartoon.

