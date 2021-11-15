The Joker #9 Micro-Review – A Funhouse of Ideas

TITLE: The Joker #9

AUTHORS: James Tynion IV, Sam Johns

ARTISTS: Stefano Raffaele, Rosi Kampe, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Marissa Louise (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer) Ariana Maher (Letterer). Cover by Guillem March & Arif Prianto.

RELEASED: November 9, 2021



The scope of this story has widened significantly. Beyond Joker and Gordon, we’ve now got Vengeance (i.e. Lady Bane), a bizarre cloning facility, the Court of Owls, and more. It’s clear Tynion has a lot of ideas here. I just hope he gets a chance to explore them all to their fullest.

Is it weird that after last issue I wanted Gordon and Vengeance to have a fling? Yes. I’m going to say yes it is weird. But you certainly wouldn’t have seen it coming.

