A Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 Micro-Review – The “Controversial” Issue

Superman Son of Kal El 5, cover, 2021, John TimmsTITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #5
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: John Timms, Hi-Fi (Colors), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)
RELEASED: November 16, 2021

This is the “controversial” issue where we find out our new Superman is bisexual. Generally, I like the way the revelation goes. It casts Jay Nakamura, our love interest, as the one person who can be there for Superman when things get overwhelming. Tom Taylor is just a tad heavy-handed with that. But by and large, it works.

Superman: Son of Kal-El has a fresh feel to it that’s very welcome. Jon Kent is a hero whose story hasn’t been told yet. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next.

Hmmmm. Bendix. Bendis? Strange.

