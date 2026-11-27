UK car and commercial vehicle output rose 4.8% in October to 64,141, yet the first ten months are 2.3% lower, with SMMT pressing on ZEV mandate reform and trade.

UK car and commercial vehicle output rose 4.8% in October to 64,141 units, but the first ten months remain 2.3% below last year, the SMMT said.

Car output grew for a third month, up 6.2% to 61,746 units.

That followed an exceptionally weak October 2025, when a major cyber incident halted production at one of Britain’s biggest manufacturers. Car production in that month was 58,117, down 25.0% on October 2024.

Exports drove the growth, rising 14.2% to account for 82.6% of car production, the highest monthly proportion since December 2024. In that month exports were 38,056 units, or 84.5% of production.

The EU remained the largest export market at 53.7% of shipments, although volumes fell 7.1%. Cars built for the US rose 70.9% to a 17.3% share, and Türkiye, the third-largest market, rose 57.7%. Shipments to Japan and China, which completed the top five markets, fell 1.5% and 43.4%.

Commercial vehicle exports rose 17.0% to 1,390, but domestic demand fell 47.6%. Overall commercial vehicle output dropped 22.9% to 2,395 units.

In the first ten months, UK plants built 628,678 cars and commercial vehicles, down 2.3% on the same period of 2025.

An AutoAnalysis outlook from July 2026 expects light vehicle output to reach 752,000 units in 2027 as new models enter production. It covers cars and light vans only.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of SMMT, said: “Three consecutive months of growth are welcome, but UK vehicle production remains under intense pressure.”

Hawes said “investment will go where conditions are right” and that government must cut “sky-high industrial costs”.

The trade body names the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate as the first of its three priorities. It calls for substantive reform to remove what it describes as a brake on manufacturer investment.

In a separate statement, SMMT said the mandate must be amended and that “regulation must track actual market demand.”

The second concern is trade. SMMT warns of a potential €1.8bn tariff bill in 2027 under tougher rules of origin, which it says are due in a month’s time and which bear on UK carmakers exporting to the EU.

The third is cost. SMMT said UK industrial energy bills will remain Europe’s highest even after the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme, and calls removing this “triple block” of costs “non-negotiable”.

Investment announcements by specialist and mass-market manufacturers in September amounted to more than £1bn, SMMT said.

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, pledged at SMMT’s annual dinner to keep fighting for automotive “at the Cabinet table”.

More on Industry & Makers

All Industry & Makers stories