Octopus Energy says drivers would lose up to £29bn by 2035 if the 2030 ZEV target fell from 80% to 50%, while ministers have yet to announce the review outcome.

Octopus Energy calculates that drivers would lose up to £29bn in savings by 2035 if ministers cut the 2030 ZEV mandate target from 80% to 50%.

The figure is the top of a range. A cut to 70% would cost motorists an estimated £12bn, and a cut to 60% £20bn, Octopus said, measured as cumulative savings from running an electric car instead of a petrol or diesel one. The calculation uses DfT and New Automotive figures.

No cut has been announced. The Department for Transport opened its ZEV mandate review consultation on 14 August for 10 weeks, and the outcome has yet to be announced.

The zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate currently requires manufacturers to make 33% of new car sales fully electric this year, rising to 80% by 2030. Companies that miss it face fines of £12,000 per car, though a number of exemptions apply.

In 2025, 22.8% of new car registrations were zero emission. In 2024 the figure was 19.8% against a 22% requirement, or 24.5% once the mandate’s flexibilities were used.

The Climate Change Committee, the government’s independent climate adviser, has written to Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander. Its chair, Nigel Topping, set out the committee’s position in a letter on the review.

It says: “Weakening the ZEV mandate would put the Government’s commitment to tackling climate change at risk, miss an opportunity to reduce household costs, increase the UK’s exposure to volatile oil markets, and damage long-term competitiveness.”

The CCC adds that growth in the electric car market is ahead of the level the mandate’s current ambition requires out to 2030. It puts the cost to a typical household of weaker thresholds at around £800 a year.

The letter also cites DfT impact assessments suggesting that lower headline targets would raise UK fuel use by the equivalent of up to 15 million barrels of oil a year by 2030. That would add more than £1bn to the fuel bill at current prices.

The CCC recommends tightening the CO2 baseline used to credit new market entrants. Brands arriving after 2024, including several Chinese makers, are measured against the industry average from the year before they arrive.

A government spokesman said: “We remain committed to the phase-out of all new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and to all new car and van sales being zero emission by 2035, as well as to our legally binding net-zero targets.”

The spokesman added that the consultation on the mandate would not change this. The mandate sits within wider regulation of the UK car market.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the industry’s trade body, rejects the CCC’s case. Chief executive Mike Hawes said the committee “ignores the damaging cost of the targets it defends: billions in unsustainable discounts and millions more in Government incentives, yet even with sky-high fuel prices, fewer than three in ten drivers will switch this year.”

Hawes said: “The industry cannot subsidise the transition indefinitely, which is why it is unified in seeking change.”

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