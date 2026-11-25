Alpine signed an Accepted Breach Agreement with the FIA over a procedural breach of the 2025 cost cap rules, though its relevant costs were below the cap.

Alpine signed an Accepted Breach Agreement with the FIA on 11 November over a procedural breach of the 2025 Formula 1 cost cap rules, though its relevant costs were under the cap.

The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration, which reviews team spending, published its findings on 25 November, after the eleven teams submitted their full-year reporting documents for 2025.

It said Alpine Racing Limited “was found to have committed a Procedural Breach under the Financial Regulations notwithstanding the fact that its Relevant Costs during the 2025 Reporting Period were below the Cost Cap.”

The administration offered Alpine an Accepted Breach Agreement, a settlement, and Alpine accepted. It was entered under Article D8.10.1 of Section D of the 2026 FIA F1 Regulations.

The administration recognised that Alpine had acted cooperatively and in good faith throughout the review. It also said there was “no accusation or evidence that ALPINE has sought or obtained any undue advantage as a result of the Procedural Breach.”

A summary of the agreement’s terms is published under Article D8.10.5 of Section D and linked from the FIA’s page.

Williams was dealt with the same way 12 days after Alpine’s agreement. The FIA said Williams Grand Prix Engineering unintentionally committed a Minor Overspend Breach and a Procedural Breach, arising from a good-faith reading of the rules. Its agreement is dated 23 November.

Under the regulations, the administration can settle a procedural breach or a minor overspend breach by agreement. If no agreement is reached, or it considers referral more appropriate, it can send the case to the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel.

A major overspend breach must go to that panel. It has 12 judges elected by the FIA General Assembly.

A minor overspend is below 5% of the cost cap and can bring financial penalties, minor sporting penalties, or both. A material overspend above 5%, if confirmed before the panel, brings a mandatory deduction of Constructors’ Championship points.

The FIA’s completed review covers 11 teams: the 10 that raced in 2025 and newcomer Cadillac. Nine were found in compliance, with only Alpine and Williams needing agreements.

All five power unit manufacturers registered to supply the 2026 engines were also found in compliance for 2025.

The FIA described the review as “a very thorough and intensive process spanning almost eight months.”

The team spending rules are a recurring subject in motorsport business reporting. They were introduced from the 2021 season after the teams approved them unanimously, with the stated aim of limiting spending and encouraging convergence in performance between competitors.

Financial regulations for power unit manufacturers followed from the 2023 season, covering the cost of developing and supplying the engines introduced in 2026.

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