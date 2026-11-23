Stellantis will end official FIA World Championship racing and refocus on customer racing and performance road cars, leaving Formula E and the WEC short of teams.

Stellantis will end its official FIA World Championship motorsport, pulling Peugeot from the WEC and Citroën and Opel from Formula E after Season 13 in summer 2027.

The company said official WEC activity ends by the end of 2026, while Formula E activity stops after the season that ends in summer 2027.

Racer reported that Peugeot leaves the WEC Hypercar class with immediate effect, on the day of the 2027 entry deadline.

The Peugeot 9X8 project was first announced in 2019 and made its debut at Monza in 2022. It failed to win a race in 34 starts, Racer said.

RaceFans reported that Peugeot’s best championship finish since returning in 2022 was fourth, and that this year it finished ahead only of Aston Martin among eight manufacturers.

Peugeot has walked away from endurance racing before. The Race noted it quit for cost reasons ahead of the 2012 season and returned a decade later after Stellantis was formed.

Stellantis said it will put its motorsport resources into “customer racing and high performance vehicle development”, and tied the decision to its FaSTLAne 2030 plan of 50 product introductions and updates in Europe.

Stellantis Motorsport will keep contributing to exclusive high-performance models for Alfa Romeo and Maserati, plus Veloce, GTi, HF and GSE derivatives for Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Lancia and Opel. Auto Express said no solid information has been given on what that means for road cars.

In customer racing, Stellantis said it holds a prominent position in customer rally car sales. The Race said its Lancia WRC2 effort with PH Sport won the WRC2 teams’ title this year and could continue with outside funding.

Formula E loses its Opel and Citroën entries. Jeff Dodds, chief executive of the championship, said: “We are disappointed by the timing of today’s announcement as Stellantis steps back from factory motorsport amid a period of profound change in the automotive industry.”

Dodds said Opel and Citroën will race in the 2027 season. Formula E said the Citroën team will “determine its own future”, and that it is exploring interest from new manufacturers and teams.

Citroën is owned by Monaco Sports Group, which holds the team’s licence, while Opel is an in-house Stellantis entry. Racer said that structure gives Citroën a stronger chance of continuing in some form.

The Race said the Opel and Citroën commitments had been a boost to Formula E after the departures of Audi, BMW and Mercedes in the first half of the decade and then the loss of the McLaren programme, and that Porsche, Jaguar and Nissan are now Formula E’s most recognisable manufacturers.

The WEC Hypercar class has also lost Alpine this year and Porsche in 2025, Auto Express said, adding that Peugeot’s programme is thought to cost around €30m to run.

The Race, citing Le Figaro, said 300 Stellantis positions, including up to 220 permanent roles, are involved in the motorsport programmes. Stellantis said it intends to retrain and redeploy affected employees.

The decision does not touch the motorsport programmes Stellantis runs in North America, including Dodge’s NASCAR Cup return in 2027. Tony Sapienza, vice president of North America brand communications at Stellantis, said: “I can officially say there are no changes to Stellantis North America Motorsports Programs.”

More on Motorsport Business

All Motorsport Business stories