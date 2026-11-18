The Home Office has revoked type approval for HADECS3X speed cameras after a fault in 154 of 400 units caused at least 2,650 wrongful activations since 2021.

The Home Office has revoked type approval for HADECS3X speed cameras on National Highways roads, after a fault in 154 of 400 units caused at least 2,650 wrongful activations.

Justin Madders, the roads minister, set out the decision in a ministerial statement on Tuesday.

Madders said: “Ministers are not prepared to accept any scenario where there is a hypothetical risk some drivers could be prosecuted incorrectly, or that enforcement was in any way compromised.”

Type approval is the status that allows camera data to be more easily admitted as evidence of fact in certain legal proceedings. The Home Office concluded the issues could not be addressed to its satisfaction in any reasonable timeframe.

Auto Express reported the effect in plain terms: “In plain English, this means that any evidence the cameras capture, such as photographs of a car speeding, cannot be used as a means to prosecute, thus making them in effect useless.”

The same report said National Highways found in 2025 that a software fault in 154 of its 400 cameras had caused at least 2,650 wrongful activations since 2021.

A 17.33-second programmed delay between the variable speed limit signs and the cameras may also have let drivers escape enforcement soon after a limit dropped, Auto Express said.

The problem was first raised at the end of 2025, when Madders’ predecessor told the House of an anomaly between some variable speed cameras and signage, traced to an upgrade that began in 2019. The error affected cameras on around 0.2% of roads in England.

A further issue emerged during joint testing by National Highways and the Home Office. National Highways’ modelling put the probability of the circumstances that could cause it at no more than 0.1%, with no real-world evidence that it had affected enforcement.

Ministers still chose revocation.

On fines, the government said everyone it had been able to identify and contact had been offered redress, and that it would continue to provide redress to eligible people as they are identified. Auto Express reported that those wrongly fined had been reimbursed.

National Highways is ending its contract to use the cameras for enforcement with the supplier, Verra Mobility, and is considering all further commercial and legal options. The system was bought on the basis that it kept its Home Office type approval.

Other speed enforcement continues on motorways and A roads. National Highways said it had put in place further traffic officer patrols at the affected sites and was using existing CCTV cameras to help monitor compliance.

Existing ANPR cameras, which read number plates, will also be used to identify offenders, and variable speed signage stays in use to manage traffic flow.

The government also published the Westall Review on Tuesday. It examines how the original anomaly occurred and how it was handled once discovered, with lessons on governance, crisis management, data and technology management, and stakeholder engagement.

Auto Express reported the review found 10 missed opportunities to respond sooner. In the review’s words: “The lack of initial momentum in grasping the issue created problems further down the line, ultimately contributing to a loss of trust and confidence within key stakeholder relationships.”

The government accepts the review’s recommendations, as does National Highways, which has begun implementing them. Madders said his department would monitor that progress and hold National Highways accountable through existing sponsorship arrangements.

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