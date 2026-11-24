The EU's 200-day hybrid safeguard starts on 1 December with first-year quotas of 350,000 for China and 190,000 for the UK, under Regulation 2026/2614.

The European Commission will limit hybrid car imports for 200 days from 1 December, setting first-year quotas of 350,000 units for China and 190,000 for the UK.

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2614, published in the Official Journal on Tuesday, sets the restrictions from 1 December until 18 June 2027.

Imports above a country’s quota will not be permitted to enter the EU.

Automotive World reported first-year quotas of 310,000 for Japan, 230,000 for Turkey, 190,000 for the UK and 105,000 for South Korea. The Chinese figure of 350,000 equates to about 191,000 over the 200 days.

The measure covers full hybrids, plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids, which use a smaller battery to improve fuel efficiency.

The Commission said country-specific quotas were set at each country’s 2025 imports, increased by a little over 15%.

Countries with more than 2% of EU imports in 2025 received their own quota. All other origins share a residual quota, and Automotive World lists Mexico, Morocco, Serbia and the US among those covered.

The safeguard, a temporary trade measure permitted under World Trade Organization rules, implements the understanding reached at EU-China trade consultations on 9 October. The Commission said it applies to all hybrid imports regardless of origin.

The Commission’s preliminary findings identify a threat of serious injury to EU hybrid producers, rather than serious injury already caused by increased imports. It opened the investigation on its own initiative on 30 October.

“The surge in imports of hybrid passenger vehicles into the EU has been driven by growing global production overcapacity. It is also prompted by increased use of trade-restrictive measures in other major markets,” the European Commission said.

EU figures show China’s global hybrid exports rose from 191,000 in 2023 to 1.124m in 2025. The shift from electric vehicles to hybrids followed the bloc’s 2024 tariffs on Chinese EVs.

The Commission said EU-based hybrid makers are losing market share despite a growing EU market, and that the threat to them is imminent.

Chinese carmakers increased EU sales by 73.4% in October to a record 13.1% market share, according to EY. German brands’ sales fell 5.7% and their share slipped from 41.5% to 38.2%.

The Commission said definitive measures may be imposed within nine months of the investigation’s start, a period that can be extended by a maximum of two months. The step sits within wider EU vehicle regulation.

China’s commerce ministry urged the EU to abide by the consensus reached in October between Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. It said it reserved all rights to defend its industries.

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